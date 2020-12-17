Six new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Thursday, 50 active cases remain

Public Health is reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Two of the cases are in the Western Zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, as is one of the three cases in the Central Zone.

The other two cases in the Central Zone include a case that is under investigation and one identified as a close contact of a previously reported case.

The one new case reported in the Northern Zone is also a close contact of a previously reported case.

Officials say there are 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 94,152 tests, with 347 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,405 Nova Scotia tests on December 16th.