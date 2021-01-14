Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Thursday.

Officials say three of the cases are in the Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The remaining cases are in the Central Zone and include one close contact of a previously reported case and two travel-related cases.

One of those travel-related cases is a Dalhousie student who is self-isolating off-campus.

There are 32 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, but no one is being treated for it in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 135,524 tests for COVID-19, with 459 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,096 Nova Scotia tests on January 13th.