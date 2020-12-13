Six new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Nova Scotia

Public Health is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on December 13th.

Officials say three cases in the Central Zone are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

One of the new cases in the Eastern Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case, while a second case and a case in the Western Zone are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

59 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 86,598 tests, with 326 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,427 Nova Scotia tests on December 12th.