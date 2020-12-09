Six new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in N.S., 71 active cases remain

Six new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Officials say all the cases are in the Central Zone, including four that are close contacts of previously reported cases, one individual who was self-isolating after traveling outside of Atlantic Canada and another that is under investigation.

There are 71 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with no one being treated in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 79,869 tests, with 300 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,954 Nova Scotia tests on December 8th.