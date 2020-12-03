Six Nova Scotians named to Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women list

Six Nova Scotia women are in the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada.

The province says three women who lost their lives in service, Const. Heidi Stevenson of the RCMP, Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough of the Royal Canadian Navy and Capt. Jenn Casey of the Royal Canadian Air Force, were named in the new Women of Courage category.

This award recognizes women who champion Canada and its values with courage and compassion, even as it means risking their careers, reputations and, sometimes, their lives.

Kelliann Dean, the longest-serving deputy minister in Nova Scotia, was chosen as a CIBC Executive Leader for exemplifying what ir means to be a great leader who builds confidence in, and champions, others.

Heidi Jamieson-Mills, Senior VP of Finance, Reporting and Treasury for Sobeys Inc. received an Intact Professionals award, while Raelynn Hawco, a power technician journeyperson was recognized for excellence in the skilled trades.