Six public buildings to convert to wood chip heating systems

Six public buildings in Nova Scotia will be converted to wood chip heating systems from older fossil fuel systems.

The provincial government says the decision will create a new market for lower grade wood and reduce the carbon footprint of public buildings.

The sites are Hants East Rural High School in Milford, Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, Riverview High School in Sydney, Perennia Park Atlantic Centre for Agri-Innovation in Bible Hill, the Centre of Geographic Sciences in Lawrencetown, and Bridgewater Provincial Court.

It's estimated that the annual quantity of wood fuel chips is between 300 to 2,000 tonnes per building.

A tender has been issued to five pre-qualified vendors for the design, construction, and operation of modern biomass boilers that use wood chips from private woodlots.

Government says the tender closes March 5th and the wood heat systems should be operating by the end of November, in time for the next heating season.

The Lahey Forestry Report had recommended looking at small-scale wood energy projects and converting some government buildings to wood heat energy, and aligns with suggestions provided to the Forestry Transition Team for finding new ways to market Nova Scotia's wood chips.