Sixteen crime scenes, 'in excess of 19 victims' in N.S. shooting rampage: RCMP

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather says RCMP are processing sixteen crime scenes in relation to a shooting rampage this past weekend in central and northern Nova Scotia, adding there is "in excess of 19 victims".

The update was provided today at RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth.

Leather says police are confident they've identified all crime scenes but there were five structure fires, mostly residences.

He says they've haven't been able to process all of the scenes yet, so there could be victims in those homes.

Leather says the car that was mocked up to look like an RCMP cruiser, driven by the suspect, was reported to police early in the morning.

He says it was found at the scene where Constable Heidi Stevenson was killed and the vehicle was one of two that were on fire.

As far as the uniform the suspect was wearing, Leather says they haven't determined the origin, but have reason to believe they were actual uniforms or very good facsimiles.

Leather says Constable Chad Morrison, an officer injured yesterday and 11-year member of the force, is recovering at home from gunshot wounds.

He says it appears some of the victims were known to the suspect, while others were not known but were targeted.

Leather says it's likely RCMP will be investigating this case for months to come.

There have also been questions about why the Emergency Alert System was not used to inform residents of the situation and instead putting updates on Twitter.

Leather says they stayed with Twitter because of the instant nature of the platform, but the province was in the loop.

He says he will look into what happened.