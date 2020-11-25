Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, 102 active cases

There are 102 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after 16 new cases were identified in the Central Zone on Tuesday.

Public Health says 604 tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in downtown Halifax with one positive result.

That individual is self-isolating and has been referred for a standard COVID-19 test, which is more accurate.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has 36,384 negative test results, 153 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths have been attributed to the virus.

None of the active cases are receiving treatment in hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authorities labs completed 1,621 Nova Scotia tests on November 24th.