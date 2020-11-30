Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Nova Scotia

Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Officials say 15 of the cases are in the Central Zone, while the 16th is the case connected to the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning in the Western Zone that was reported Sunday evening.

There are 138 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia and no one is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has had 47,457 negative test results, 216 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,054 Nova Scotia tests on November 29th, and there were six positive tests out of 628 administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Dartmouth Sunday.

These individuals are self-isolating and have been referred for standard COVID-19 tests.