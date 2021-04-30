Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Friday

Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

In a tweet shortly after 10:00 a.m., the Department of Health and Wellness says fifty-seven of the new infections are in the Central Zone.

There are three new infections in each of the Northern and Eastern Zones, with four new cases in the Western Zone.

The Department says Nova Scotia has 589 active cases of COVID-19, with more information coming in the provincial case release later on Friday.