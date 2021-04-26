Updated** Sixty-six new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

**Updated at 3:30 p.m.**

Public Health is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Monday.

60 of the cases are in the Central Zone, including eight identified Sunday at schools in Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford, Lawrencetown, and North Preston.

Three of the cases are in Eastern Zone, including a case identified at Jubilee Elementary in Sydney Mines, as well as two cases in the Western Zone and one in the Northern Zone.

Nova Scotia has 323 active cases of COVID-19, with five people in hospital, including two receiving treatment in ICU.