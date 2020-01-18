Snow expected for Nova Scotia on Sunday

Environment Canada says between 5 and 15 cm of snow, as well as wind gusts of 70 km/h, are expected for Nova Scotia on Sunday.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Saturday morning, forecasters say the snow is expected to begin overnight Saturday into Sunday in the southwest and spread toward Cape Breton by midday.

The weather agency says there may be a transition period over to rain for areas on the Atlantic Coast, however there is some uncertainty on where or if it will actually happen.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts could reach 15 cm, and blowing snow is possible over exposed areas.

For Cape Breton Island, there is also a chance for Les Suetes winds late Sunday, which may or may not reach warning levels.