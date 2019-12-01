Snow, rain and freezing rain headed to Nova Scotia this week

Environment Canada says a prolonged period of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected Monday through Wednesday.

In a Special Weather Statement issued early Sunday, forecasters say snow or rain is expected to start in southwestern Nova Scotia Monday morning.

Precipitation will spread very slowly northward and eastward across the province Monday and Monday night reaching northern areas of the province by early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada say there are indications that some areas of the province could receive a prolonged period of freezing rain Monday night, while some areas could get a period of heavy rain on Tuesday, changing over to snow Tuesday night.

The weather agency says it is too soon to predict how much of each precipitation type will occur and when, as theit is still uncertainty in the track of the system.