Snow, rain and wind for Nova Scotia Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Nova Scotia.

Forecasters are calling for a mixed bag of precipitation, with between 5 and 15 cm of snow and 20 to 40 mm of rain.

The weather agency says the snow will start Tuesday morning and then change to rain by noon over the mainland.

Snow will continue into the afternoon over Cape Breton and then mix with rain.

Environment Canada says we'll also get winds gusting to between 60 and 80 km/h on Tuesday.