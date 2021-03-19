Snowfall warnings issued Friday for Truro and area, Pictou County

Much of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are in for significant snowfall today, though it's expected to taper off by this afternoon.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the eastern part of the province, with the highest accumulations expected to be along the Atlantic coast and on higher terrain.

Truro is forecast to see 15 cm of snow, with 10-15 cm for north and west Colchester.

Environment Canada says Pictou County could see 25 cm of snow.

Cumberland County is forecast to receive just 5 cm of snow.