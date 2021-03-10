Snowmobile collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 104 at toll plaza

A snowmobile collision near Londonderry led to the temporary closure of Highway 104 at the Cobequid Pass toll plaza.

The RCMP say two snowmobilers were finishing a ride on Sunday and made plans to meet the next morning.

The first snowmobiler awoke on Monday and noticed their friend was not there, eventually finding him about ten kilometres away.

Police say a 23-year-old man from Enfield had collided with trees and was seriously injured.

The victim was transported to a location near Highway 104 by his friend, where they were met by EHS and police.

Highway 104 was closed at the toll plaza between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to allow EHS LifeFlight to land, and the victim was then airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre.