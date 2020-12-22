Snowmobilers uninjured after going through ice in Cumberland County

The RCMP are urging caution after two snowmobilers went through the ice on Sutherland Lake in Cumberland County.

An RCMP officer responded to the scene over the weekend and found that both individuals had safely made it out of the shallow water without any injuries.

Police say that the weather is unpredictable at this time of year and temperatures fluctuate so often bodies of water are not completely frozen.

Safety tips include never riding alone, taking a cell phone in case of emergency, let someone know your plans, ride sober, and always wear protective, warm clothing.