Snowstorm expected Sunday: Environment Canada

It looks like we're about to get our first snowstorm of 2020.

Environment Canada says a system will approach the Maritimes this weekend, with the potential for some regions to see more than 15 cm of snow Sunday.

The weather agency says the highest amounts of snow are likely in the northern parts of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Southern parts of Nova Scotia could see a snow-rain mix before changing to snow later in the day Sunday.

Strong winds with the system are expected to create reduced visibility and blowing snow and Environment Canada is warning the system will make travel difficult on Sunday.