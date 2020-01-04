Snowstorm headed to Nova Scotia on Sunday

Environment Canada says between five and 15 centimeters of snow could fall throughout the day on Sunday,

In a Special Weather Statement issued shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, forecasters say a disturbance will approach the Maritimes later Saturday night and spread snow to much of the province.

In western areas and areas along the Atlantic coast, the weather agency says the precipitation will start as rain and then change to snow early Sunday morning.

Forecasters say the highest amounts are expected over eastern sections of the province where snow will persist into the evening, with general snowfall amounts expected to be between five and 15 centimeters.

In addition to the snow, Environment Canada says strong northerly winds will develop late on Sunday and will combine with the fresh snow to create reduced visibility in blowing snow, which could then impact travel in some areas.

Any cancellations due to the weather can be submitted by email to truronewsroom@bellmedia.ca, and will be posted to the Storm Watch section of our website.