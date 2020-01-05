Snowstorm to batter Nova Scotia Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for eastern areas of the province as forecasters call for between 5 and 25 cm of snow to fall throughout the day today.

Environment Canada says snow will begin this morning and continue until late this evening, with 15-25 cm of snow expected for areas under the Warning, which includes Pictou County.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for western areas of the province, including Colchester, Cumberland and Hants County.

Forecasters are calling for between five and 15 cm of snow for these areas.

The weather agency says strong northerly winds will develop later today and will combine with fresh snow to create reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Winds will diminish over most regions by early Monday morning.