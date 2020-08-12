Soft opening of Colchester Legion Stadium set for Monday

The Town of Truro says a soft opening of Colchester Legion Stadium is set for Monday August 17.

A release states the arenas across the region, including the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex, the RECC, and the Colchester Legion Stadium, have created a multiphase reopening plan.

Colchester Legion Stadium has been selected as the first to prepare ice for a soft opening on Monday.

The town says Phase 1 for the stadium will be a two-week period, at which time it will be evaluated based on user demand and compliance in health protocols.

All phases will follow strict health guidelines and align with best practice public arena policies, while supporting approved return to play plans.

As part of the Regional Arena Plan, other facilities across the County will update their individual reopening timelines following a phased approach that supports the best practice for public safety, user demand and to ensure a responsible and sustainable return to operation.