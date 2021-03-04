Some COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in HRM, surrounding areas Friday morning

In response to low COVID-19 case numbers, some restrictions imposed on the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and surrounding areas last week will be lifted at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Government says travel in and out of the area will be allowed, bars and restaurants can have service until 10 p.m. with close at 11 p.m., and spectators can watch sports games and cultural performances.

The cap on who can attend a wedding or funeral is being raised, but receptions and visitations will remain prohibited for the time being.

The Department of Health says restrictions on visitors and residents of long-term care homes will remain in place until March 27th.