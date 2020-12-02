South Branch man facing assault with a weapon, uttering threats charges

A 37-year old South Branch man is facing charges after an incident in the community Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to a workplace where one man threatened another and struck him twice with a Taser before leaving the area.

The suspect was later arrested at a residence without incident but police say they did not find the weapon.

RCMP say Joseph Brian Burke of South Branch is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats and is due in court in January.