Special move permits available for forestry sector

Forestry contractors looking to move wood or equipment a short distance can apply for special move permits before spring weight restrictions take effect.

The province says the Department of Transportation will allow use of some provincial roads on a case-by-case basis, based on road and weather conditions.

Applications are being accepted early to make sure they can be assessed prior to spring weight restrictions taking affect at the end of the month.

Road and weather conditions will continue to be monitored to determine how long special move permits can be offered for.

Government says the permits are a short-term measure to keep people in the forestry sector working.