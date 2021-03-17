Sportfishing season opens April 1st

Nova Scotia's 2021 sportfishing season opens on April 1st.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture says anglers must limit contact with others, practice physical distancing, adhere to current gathering limits and practice good hand washing and hygiene.

Sportfishing licences can be bought online or in person at Department of Lands and Forestry field offices and private vendors throughout the province.

Government says sportfishing generates more than $66 million annually for the provincial economy and over 76,000 licences were sold last year.