Sports schedule
NHL
Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 11:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg -- postponed
NBA
Chicago at Indiana, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 11 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 11 p.m.
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 5:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Perez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 11:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 11:10 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 10:40 p.m.