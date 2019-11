MHL

Truro at Amherst, 2 p.m. (Amherst Stadium)

NFL

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 11:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 11:30 p.m.