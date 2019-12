Sports Schedules

MHL

Summerside at Edmundston, 3:00 p.m.

Fredericton at Grand Falls, 3:00 p.m.

Pictou County at Yarmouth, 5:00 p.m. (Mariners Centre)



NHL

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 4:00 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6:00 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9:00 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Brooklyn, 4:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 6:00 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:00 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Kansas City, 2:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 2:00 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 2:00 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 2:00 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 2:00 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 2:00 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 2:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 2:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 5:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 5:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 5:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 5:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 9:20 p.m.