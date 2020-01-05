Sports Schedules
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Ostrava, Czech Republic
Relegation
Germany 6 Kazakhstan 0
(Germany wins best of three series 2-1)
Bronze
Sweden vs. Finland, 10:00 a.m.
Final
Canada vs. Russia, 2:00 p.m.
NFL
NFC Wild Card Playoffs
Minnesota at New Orleans, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.
NHL
San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 6:00 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6:00 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8:00 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 11:00 p.m.
NBA
New York at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 7:00 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9:00 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 11:00 p.m.