Sports schedules

MHL

Valley at Truro, 7:00 p.m. (Rath Eastlink Community Centre)

South Shore at Amherst, 7:00 p.m. (Amherst Stadium)

Edmundston at Miramichi, 7:00 p.m.

Summerside at Yarmouth, 7:30 p.m. (Mariners Centre)

NHL

Vancouver at Buffalo, 2:00 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 8:00 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 8:00 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 8:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 8:00 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 9:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 11:00 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 11:00 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Houston, 6:00 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 9:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 10:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 11:00 p.m.

NFL

NFC Divisional Playoffs

Minnesota at San Francisco, 5:35 p.m.

AFC Divisional Playoffs

Tennessee at Baltimore, 9:15 p.m.



NLL

Colorado at Halifax, 7:00 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Georgia, 8:00 p.m.