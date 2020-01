Sports schedules

MHL

Truro at South Shore, 7:00 p.m. (Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre)

Amherst at Pictou County, 7:00 p.m. (Pictou County Wellness Centre)

Yarmouth at Valley, 7:00 p.m. (Kings Mutual Century Centre)

Fredericton at Summerside, 7:00 p.m.

Campbellton at Miramichi, 7:00 p.m.

NHL

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 2:00 p.m. (Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

St. Louis at Colorado, 4:00 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 4:00 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 5:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 8:00 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 8:00 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 9:00 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 10:00 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 11:00 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 8:00 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 9:00 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 10:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 10:00 p.m.