Sports Schedules

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Perez 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 3:15 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

NBA Pre-season

L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando, 1:00 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Utah, 5:00 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Washington, 9:00 p.m.

Denver vs. New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.