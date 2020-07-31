Sports Schedules

MLB

American League

Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 8:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 10:40 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), (PPD, COVID-19)

San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 9:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

NBA

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 5:00 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Washington, 5:00 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 9:00 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas, 10:00 p.m.