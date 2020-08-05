Sports schedules

NHL

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round

Nashville vs. Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Edmonton vs. Chicago, 11:30 p.m.

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Round Robin

Colorado vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

At Toronto

Qualifying Round

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, 1 p.m.

(Islanders lead best-of-five series 2-0)

Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 9 p.m.

(Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

Round Robin

Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 10:40 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 9:05 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 10 p.m.

MLS

Semifinals

Philadelphia vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.