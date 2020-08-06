Sports schedules
NHL
At Edmonton
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 11:30 p.m.
(Flames lead series 2-1)
Round Robin
Vegas vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
At Toronto
Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)
Toronto vs. Columbus, 9 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
Round Robin
Washington vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
MLB
American League
Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Interleague
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 10 p.m.
MLS
Orlando City vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.