Sports schedules

NHL

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)

Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 11:30 p.m.

(Flames lead series 2-1)

Round Robin

Vegas vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

At Toronto

Qualifying Round (Best-of-five)

Toronto vs. Columbus, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Round Robin

Washington vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Minor 0-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-1) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.