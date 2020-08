Sports schedules

NHL

First Round

At Toronto

Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

(Lightning lead series 1-0)

Carolina vs. Boston, 9 p.m.

(Bruins lead series 1-0)

At Edmonton

Chicago vs. Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)

Calgary vs. Dallas, 11:30 p.m.

(Flames lead series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 5:30 p.m.

National League

Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 1-0), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 10 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 10 p.m.