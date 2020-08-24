Sports schedules

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

At Edmonton

Dallas vs. Colorado, 10:45 p.m.

(Stars lead series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 2:30 p.m.

(Bucks lead series 2-1)

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5 p.m.

(Rockets lead series 2-1)

Miami vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

(Heat lead series 3-0)

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 10 p.m.

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Lopez 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 9:15 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at New York City FC, 8 p.m.