Sports schedules
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal at Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
(Lightning lead series 3-1)
Western Conference Semifinal at Edmonton
Dallas vs. Colorado, 10:45 p.m.
(Stars lead series 3-1)
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Miami vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Western Conference Quarterfinal
Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 10 p.m.
(Rockets lead series 3-2)
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Miami (Rogers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-4), 10:40 p.m.
Interleague
Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 8:30 p.m.