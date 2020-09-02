Sports schedules

NHL

Western Conference Semifinal

Colorado vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

(Stars lead series 3-2)

NBA

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

(Heat lead series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Holland 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sanchez 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Perez 2-4), 8:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 10:40 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 11:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 12 a.m.