Sports schedules

NHL

Western Conference Final

Vegas vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

NBA

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

NFL

Houston at Kansas City, 9:20 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 9:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 10:40 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

MLS

San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders FC, 11 p.m.