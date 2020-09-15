Sports schedules

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 9 p.m.

(Lightning lead series 3-1)

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Miami vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Western Conference Semifinal

Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 8:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 9:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 10:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 10:40 p.m.