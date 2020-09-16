Sports schedules

MLB

American League

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 6:10 p.m., (1st game)

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 9:40 p.m., (2nd game)

Interleague

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 8:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 10:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:45 p.m.

MLS

Colorado at FC Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.