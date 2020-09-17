Sports schedules

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 p.m.

(Lightning lead series 3-2)

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Miami vs. Boston, 8 p.m.

(Heat lead series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 5:35 p.m., (1st game)

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 8:35 p.m., (2nd game)

National League

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 5:10 p.m.