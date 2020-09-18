Sports schedules

NBA

Western Conference Final

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Perez 3-4), 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 8:35 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Martinez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sanchez 3-1), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Interleague

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 9:15 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 10:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 10:40 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Los Angeles F.C. at Seattle, 11 p.m.