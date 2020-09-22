Sports schedules

NBA

Western Conference Final

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 10 p.m.

(Lakers lead series 2-0)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 7:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 8:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 10:45 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:40 p.m.