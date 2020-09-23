Sports schedules

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m.

(Heat lead series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 7:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 8:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 10:45 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 9:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0), 10:40 p.m.

MLS

Montreal at New England, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 11 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 11:30 p.m.