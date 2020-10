Sports schedules

NBA Finals

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

MLB Post-Season

American League

Houston (TBA) at Minnesota (Berrios 5-4), 2 p.m.

(Astros lead series 1-0)

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 4 p.m.

(White Sox lead series 1-0)

Toronto (Ryu 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 5 p.m.

(Rays lead series 1-0)

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 8 p.m.

(Yankees lead series 1-0)

National League

Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 1 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 3 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

St. Louis at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 6 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Milwaukee (TBA) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 11 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)