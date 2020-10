NBA Finals

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, 10 p.m.

(Lakers lead series 2-1)

MLB Playoffs

American League Division Series

Houston vs. Oakland at Los Angeles, 5:37 p.m.

(Houston leads series 1-0)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

(New York leads series 1-0)

National League Division Series

Miami vs. Atlanta at Houston, 3:08 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers at Arlington. Texas, 10:38 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)