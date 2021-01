Sports schedules

NHL

Calgary at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 11 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 11 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 11 p.m.