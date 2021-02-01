Sports schedules
NHL
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 8:00 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 8:00 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 8:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 8:00 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 9:00 p.m.
NBA
Charlotte at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 9:00 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 9:00 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:00 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 9:00 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 9:00 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit and Denver, 10:00 p.m.